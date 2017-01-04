Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea and Aduana Stars facing the law for flouting SSNIT contributions

Three Ghana Premier League clubs Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea and Aduana Stars are in trouble for failing to pay the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions of their players.

This has been confirmed by the Sunyani Branch of SSNIT.

They have violated the National Pensions Act 2008 (Act 766) which tasks employers to register all workers and deduct contributions and pay to SSSNIT on their behalf.