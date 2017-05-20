Bechem United coach Vincenzo Alberto leaves for Russia for two-week break

Bechem United coach Vincenzo Alberto has taken a break to travel to Russia for a special assignment on behalf of the Hunters.

Alberto has taken advantage of the Ghana Premier League break to move to the European country to conclude the final stage of his pro license course as well as explore partnership opportunities with Russian clubs on behalf of Bechem United.

The Italian left on 16th May, two days after Bechem’s final game of the first round of the season, and is due back in the country in two weeks to continue his work.

Alberto was appointed by MTN FA cup holders at the start of the season and he is done fairly well as Bechem currently occupy the fifth spot in the topflight.

