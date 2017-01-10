Bechem United confirm Turkey Pre-season as they look to build up momentum ahead of the season

President of Bechem United has confirmed they will be embarking on a pre-season tour of Turkey before the Ghana Premier League season starts.

The Bechem club won the MTN FA Cup last season and will be playing in the CAF Confederations Cup for the first time in their history and want to do a good job.

According to their president Kingsley Owusu they have gathered enough money to head to Turkey to horn their skills.

“We will be heading to Turkey for Pre-season and will be looking to maintain our strong start to the season.

“We have two competition this year and we are looking for both to count.”

