'Agente' Oliver Arthur lands Bologna trials for Bechem United duo Joseph Amoah and Osei Bonsu

Published on: 21 May 2017
From left; Joseph Amoah, Bechem admin Hackman and Osei Bonsu

Effervescent agent Oliver Arthur has shipped two Bechem United youngsters Joseph Amoah and Kwaku Osei Bonsu to Italy for trials at Bologna. 

The two players have impressed for Bechem this campaign, hence Bologna’s decision to invite them for trials.

Joseph Amoah, 19, and an attacking midfielder, has been brilliant for the Hunters, claiming two man of the match awards, and has about three assists.

Whereas, winger Osai Bonsu, 17, contribution has come in handy for Bechem United, who occupy the fifth position in the Ghanaian topflight after the first round.

Image may contain: 3 people, sunglasses

 

