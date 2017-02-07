Bechem United appoint former Dutch international George Boateng as foreign scout

Bechem United have appointed Ghanaian-born ex-Dutch international George Boateng as the club's international agent.

Boateng is expected to use his network to earn professional contracts for players in Europe.

The former Middlesbrough star is expected to be integral in the side's ambition of breaking into the European market.

The ambitious Ghanaian side are expected to participate in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup after clinching the FA Cup title last year.