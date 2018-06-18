Bechem United mourn death of Ebusua Dwarfs chief Edward Nana Aidoo

Bechem United are the latest Ghana Premier League club to mourn the passing of Ebusua Dwarfs bankroller Mr Edward Nana Aidoo.

The former MTN FA Cup champions say they're devasted to hear of the death of Mr Aidoo.

The well-respected football administrators passed away in the United States of America on Monday morning after battling illness for close to a year.

''We're devastated to hear the news about the passing of Ebusua Dwarfs Chief Executive Officier Nana Aidoo, may his gentle soul rest in peace.'' President of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw told Ghanasoccernet.com