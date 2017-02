Ghana's second-tier side Techiman Eleven Wonders have signed Agya Fuseini from Ebusua Dwarfs.

Fuseini, 26, has joined on a two-year deal with the Techiman-based side.

Wonders have also signed former Wa All Stars duo Abdul Wahab Yahaya and Sabato Yahaya.

