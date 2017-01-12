Bechem United new recruit Owusu Bempah wants to help side excel in Africa
Bechem United new signing Joseph Owusu Bempah wants excel with the club in the CAF Confederation Cup this year.
Bempah, who joined as free agent after ending his contract with Hearts of Oak, is eager to help the club succeed.
“I have signed for the Club, I want to help the team in Africa, “he said in interview with Starr FM.
“Bechem United is a good Club and I know I can excel with such a Club, so my target is to help them do well in Africa and the League as well.”