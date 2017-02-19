Bechem United secure work permit for Italian coach Vincenzo Alberto after failed attempt with Manuel Zacharias

Bechem United have managed to get a work permit for Italian trainer Vincenzo Alberto Annese after failing to do so for Portuguese coach Manuel Zacharias who was at the helm of affairs last term.

Bechem this time have been successful in their attempt compared to last season when they failed several times in securing work permit for Zacharias who joined in the middle of the campaign.

Zacharias, however, worked with the club without permit guiding them to an historic MTN FA Cup at the expense of big names in the country.

Vincenzo was appointed in January, becoming the first Italian to handle a Ghanaian topflight club.

He has been charge for a month and has already seen the side crush out of the CAF Confederation cup against MC Alger of Algeria.

The 32-year holds Uefa Pro License badge and has worked as coach in many countries including Lithuania, Latvia, Russia, China, Estonia and Armenia. However, unlike his predecessor, he is new to Africa and becomes the first Italian to handle a top-flight side in Ghana.

