Bechem United sign Dreams FC captain Abdul Bashiru- reports

Dreams FC captain Abdul Bashiru is reported to be on his way to Bechem United following his club’s demotion to the second-tier.

Local media reports claim the talented left back has been included in Bechem United squad for the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

Bashiru is expected to join the Hunters embark on a pre-season tour to Turkey on 11 January.

The move will help him remain in the top-flight after Dreams FC got evicted from the Ghana Premier League for transfer irregularity.

