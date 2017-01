Bechem United have completed the signing former Hearts of Oak defender Owusu Bempah on a one-year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Ghana U20 captain saw his contract with the Phobians run out at the end of the 2015/2016 season.

The Hunters are still strengthening their side ahead of their maiden participation in the CAF Confederations Cup 2017.

By Nuhu Adams

