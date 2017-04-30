Bechem United snap up Bolga All Stars striker Noah Neequaye on three-year deal

Bechem United have bolstered their attacking department by signing Noah Neequaye from newly-promoted Bolga All Stars.

Neequaye penned a three-year contract with the defending MTN FA Cup champions.

''I have joined Bechem United and it is a three year deal. I'm happy for joining them because I know my future will be bright with them,'' Neequaye told sportscrusader.com.

''A lot of clubs came but I opted for Bechem United because as a young player i was looking for playing time and with Bechem United I know I will get it and this move will be a springboard for me to achieve my target.

''I thank Bolga All Stars for giving that needed exposure and I will be forever be grateful to them.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)