Bechem United star Amed Toure has no doubts new coach Vincenzo Alberto will succeed

Bechem United striker Amed Toure has backed new coach Vincenzo Alberto Anesse to succeed at the club and must be given some time to be able to achieve that.

The Italian tactician replaced Portuguese trainer Manuel Coelho Zacarias who led the team to an FA Cup last season.

He is expected to do well in the Ghana Premier League, try and defend the FA Cup and as well do well in the CAF Confederation Cup.

"We must give the new coach some time. You know in Ghana, it's very difficult to improve yourself as a coach if you are not given much time," the Ivorian said.

"Bechem United is a team with less pressure compared to that of the big clubs so definitely he has time to work.

"I think all his work all start on Sunday in the continental match."

The Hunters are hosting Algeria side MC Alger in the preliminary stages of the CAF Confederations Cup at the Accra sports stadium on Sunday.

It's the first competitive game for the new technical handler.

By Nuhu Ahmed

