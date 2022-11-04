Bechem United star Latif Anabila reacts to win against Asante Kotoko 

Bechem United midfielder Latif Anabila has congratulated his teammates following the 2-0 win defending league champions Asante Kotoko on Thursday.

The Hunters recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season against The Porcupine Warriors at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park in Bechem in this outstanding match day two fixture.

The Hunters scored in each half to secure their second victory, while Kotoko suffered their first defeat of the season in Bechem.

The first goal came after Kotoko was penalized for a handball incident inside their penalty area.

Bechem United were awarded a penalty, which defender Kofi Agbesimah converted expertly from 12 yards out for a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.

Forward Emmanuel Avornyo doubled the lead after 63 minutes. The brilliant Clinton Duodu picked the ball close to the centre circle, outpaced his markers, and set up Avornyo for a simple finish.

"The Hunters ! Big, big win Proud of the team", Latif Anabila said in a post to congratulate the team for the win.