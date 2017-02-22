Bechem United striker Amed Toure claims interest from Algerian side MC Algers

Bechem United striker Amed Toure claims he's a subject of intense interest from Algerian side MC Algers.

Toure, 29, scored two goals as they Hunters crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup on 5-3 aggregate against the North African side.

The former Kotoko striker claims MC Algers have expressed interest in his services.

'' Yes, it's true that MC Algers have expressed keen interest in my services. When we went for the second leg at their home grounds, they had wanted to finalized everything and get hold of me. They made their intention clear in securing my signature when we played the first leg in Accra,'' he told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

''It's not only MC Algers who are after my signature, there're other two foreign clubs that are also in the queue for my services. But for now, Algers are leading the race as they're closer to finalizing a deal with Bechem United.''

