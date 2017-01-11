Bechem United to appoint Italian as their next coach- reports

Bechem United are expecting to announce an Italian as their new head coach.

The FA Cup winners are without a substantive coach following the departure of Portuguese trainer Manuel Zacharias who guided them to their first silverware.

Bechem United's owner has an insatiable preference for white coaches and another is on his way to Ghana.

''We are currently in advanced talks with an Italian coach who is arriving today for us to sign the deal. As defending champions of FA Cup, we want to retain the trophy and do our best in the Confederation Cup. In order to achieve our targets, we have to hire one of the best coaches and we think he is suitable for us,'' a source told Sports 24.

''After signing his contract with us, we expect him to hit the ground working. We are not leaving any stone unturned.''

