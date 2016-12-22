Bechem United to tie up former Ghana Premier League goalking Emmanuel Baffour

Bechem United are close to signing former Ghana Premier League top scorer Emmanuel Baffour on a free transfer,GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Ashanti Gold SC striker is expected to put pen to paper on Thursday to complete his move.

Baffour moved to Lebanese side Al Ijtimai but terminated his contract without kicking a ball.

His 21 goals in the 2011/2012 season for New Edubiase United earned him a move to Mamelodi Sundowns but could not survive at the club.

Bechem United are preparing for the start of the league and their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign where they have drawn MC Alger of Algeria in February.

By Nuhu Adams

