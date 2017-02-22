Bechem United's FA Cup hero Yaw Arnol linked with unnamed Spanish third-tier side
Bechem United winger Yaw Arnol has been linked with an unnamed Spanish third-tier club.
According to kickgh.com, the 19-year-old will side for his first European club.
''Yaw Arnol will be joining a third tier club in Spain. He will probably jet off to the European country in the coming days to sign the contract as he has agreed all personal terms with them. He may be inking a long-term contract due to his age as a youngster,'' a source close to the player told kickgh.com
Arnol bagged a brace to help Bechem United win the FA Cup last season and was named Most Valuable Player, best goal and top scorer for the competition.