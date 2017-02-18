Bekwai Muslims hold Qur'anic recitation for BYF Academy ahead of maiden DOL game

Ahead of their maiden GN Bank Division One League clash with Nzema Kotoko on Sunday afternoon at the Nana Gyamfi Park, the Muslim Community in Bekwai held a Qur'anic recitation on Saturday afternoon to call for Allah's guidance abd blessings for BYF Academy.

The Muslim community called for Allah's blessings on the team and also to grant them victory in their first game as they host the Porcupines of Nzemaland.

The Bekwai-based side will be the first indigenous side from the municipality to have qualified for the GN Bank National Division One League.

As a football community, the entire Bekwai township have thrown their weight behind the side as they make their debut appearance in the DOL campaign.

Beginning on Sunday, the flamboyant side will welcome the side from Nzema in a game that can define the fortunes of the debutantes.

Nicknamed the 'Amansie Cobra', the Bekwai side will be making history if they record their first victory over the visitors, a game they can't afford to lose.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)