Belarus-based striker Dixon Afoakwa: My dream is to play to Manchester United

Belarus-based striker Dixon Afoakwa says his dream is to play for English Premier League giants Manchester United.

The 19-year-old is on loan at FC Gomel on loan from Dinamo Brest.

He has already made four appearances but yet to score for his new club.

''I dream to play for Manchester United. I'm a fan of them,'' Afoakwa said.

''I'm happy to play for Gomel. I want to thank you for the opportunity to play for this team.

''I already know many words in Russian. Sometimes I want to say something, but it's hard. Although some phrases succeed without problems.

''I try to learn new words, I have textbooks.''

