Zamalek forward Nana Poku demands outstanding arrears before leaving Egyptian giants

Ghanaian forward Nana Poku has rejected Zamalek's proposal to leave the club without the settlement of his outstanding salaries.

According to the White Castles, the player could join any club of his choice with the club not receiving any signing on fee if he agrees with the proposal.

Zamalek are refusing to keep the player, who has had an underwhelming season with the club.

Nana Poku has struggled since joining the White Castles, failing to early regular playing time, which led to him playing only 11 games in the past campaign.

The 25 year old joined the Egyptian giants from El Makassa but it is likely the Ghanaian will be leaving at this summer.