Belgian giants Anderlecht join race for Chelsea target Boakye Yiadom

Jupiler League giants Anderlecht have joined the race for the signature of Black Stars striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom following his explosive form in Europe this season.

Boakye-Yiadom who has been on the wishlist of English Premier League champions Chelsea has become the hottest transfer target for many European clubs with Anderlecht being the latest.

The in-form striker recently netted a double brace in Red Star Belgrade's 6-1 rump over Rad Beograd in the Serbian top-flight.

According to reports in the English media, Chelsea are set to face a tough struggle in signing Yiadom, who has bagged over 35 goals this year for both club and country following the intention of Anderlecht to also secure his signature.

Boakye is seen as a perfect back-up for Alvaro Morata, with Michy Batshuayi likely to exit the Stamford Bridge in January.

He has been on Conte's radar for the past five years after his brief spell at Italian giants Juventus.

Last month, the Blues boss instructed scouts to watch Boakye when Red Star Belgrade took on Arsenal in the Europa League.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)