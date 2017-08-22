Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Belgian side KV Kortrijk target Ghanaian youngster Divine Naah

Published on: 22 August 2017
Divine Naah

Belgium club K.V Kortrijk are tracking Ghanaian midfielder Divine Naah in the ongoing transfer window, according to media reports.

Naah, 21, was recalled from his loan spell at Swedish side Örebro SK by parent club Manchester City after finding regular playing time difficult to come by.

According to reports, the former Right to Dream Academy graduate could finalize the deal to Kortrijk after a fruitful negotiations with the Citizens.

Naah has spent loan spells at FC Nordsjaelland, NAC Breda and Strømsgodset since joining the Pep Guadiola's outfit three seasons ago.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations