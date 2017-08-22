Belgian side KV Kortrijk target Ghanaian youngster Divine Naah

Belgium club K.V Kortrijk are tracking Ghanaian midfielder Divine Naah in the ongoing transfer window, according to media reports.

Naah, 21, was recalled from his loan spell at Swedish side Örebro SK by parent club Manchester City after finding regular playing time difficult to come by.

According to reports, the former Right to Dream Academy graduate could finalize the deal to Kortrijk after a fruitful negotiations with the Citizens. Naah has spent loan spells at FC Nordsjaelland, NAC Breda and Strømsgodset since joining the Pep Guadiola's outfit three seasons ago.

