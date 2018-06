Belgian side Sint-Truiden have released Ghanaian forward Elton-Ofoi Acolatse following the expiration of his loan deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 22-year-old was farmed out on loan to the lower-tier side by parent club Club Brugge.

He failed a real impact and has been sent back to his club.

Acolatse is expected to be sent out on another loan for regular playing time.