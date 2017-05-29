Belgian side Standard Liège set to axe Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh

Belgian outfit Standard Liège are expected to show Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh the exit.

The future of the 20-year-old is hanging by a thread after he failed to cement his place.

The Ghanaian youngster was farmed out on loan to Czech side FC Slovácko.

Voetbalnieuws.be are reporting that as many as nine players would be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Mohammed Yattara, Birama Touré, Benjamin Tetteh, Jonathan Okita, Senne Vits, Faruku Miya, Hugo Cuypers and Jean-Luc Dompé will be told to look elsewhere after failing to make the grades.

Tetteh joined the European outfit on a three-year deal in 2015 from joins from Ghanaian second-tier side Dreams FC.

But lack of playing opportunities means he is shipped on loan to the Czech side.

