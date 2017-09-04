Belgium seal World Cup place with win in Greece thanks to Lukaku winner

Belgium qualified for next year's World Cup with two games to spare when they won 2-1 away to Greece on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku headed the winner in the 74th minute to give Belgium an unassailable eight-point lead over Bosnia at the top of Group H.

Jan Vertonghen struck the opener for Roberto Martinez's side on 70 minutes with Zeca levelling a minutes before Lukaku's winner header.

Belgium are eight points clear of Bosnia-Herzegovina and nine ahead of Greece at the top of Group H with two matches remaining.

They join Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Japan and hosts Russia already through to next year's finals.