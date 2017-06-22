Belgiun side Gent show interest in free-agent Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom is one of the free players this summer and with his experience there are few who could come cheap like he will.

The former Basle man spent the last four months on a short term deal with Bulgarian side Vereya.

He is regarded by many as a nomadic footballer but having shown in the past that he has what it takes to bounce back a move to Belgium seems very juicy.

Last week some papers in the U.S reported that the defender was being monitored by Chicago Fire.

