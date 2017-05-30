Benedict Wobenu: I was overly excited at Black Stars B call up

Accra Lions striker Benedict Wobenu says he was overly excited when news reached him that he has earned a call up into the home-based Black Stars.

The second division striker was handed a call up by coach Kwesi Appiah, a move which has shocked many Ghanaians.

The young striker who scored 13 goals from 14 games last season caught the attention of the Kwesi Appiah-led technical team when his side played the Black Stars B at their base in Prampram two weeks ago.

"I was overly excited with the call up," Wobenu said.

"Every players aims at donning his national jersey and I thank God for this opportunity.

"I honestly did not expect this despite my optimism that I will be in the national team one day," he added.

Benedict trained with the side for the first time at the camping base in Prampram on Monday as they prepare for a friendly against Gambia on Thursday and Egypt next week.

