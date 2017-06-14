Benevento Calcio keen to keep Ghanaian defender Bright Gyamfi

Head coach of Benevento Calcio Marco Baroni is determined to extend the loan deal of Ghanaian defender Bright Gyamfi.

Gyamfi, who joined the Witches on a season long loan from Italian giants Inter Milan at the start of last season's Serie A campaign, played an integral role in the side's promotion to the top flight league after making 20 appearances.

Reports emanating from Italy suggest that, Benevento gaffer Marco Baroni is delighted with the 21-year-old's performance and is harbouring the idea of keeping him for another year.

“I am very happy with the output of Bright Gyamfi and I will like to let him stay and help us in the Serie A for one more season. If we can buy his full right from Inter, we will also do it,” Baroni told gianlucadimarzio

Benevento defeated former Serie A campaigners Carpi 2-1 on aggregate in the Serie B play-offs to join SPAL 2013 and Hellas Verona in the top flight league.

