Benevento Ghanaian midfielder Yusif Chibsah eyes Perugia scalp in Serie A promotional playoffs today

Ghanaian midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah is hopeful Benevento can repeat the double against Perugia and secure a final berth in the Serie A promotion play-offs today.

The return leg of their semi-final clash takes place on Tuesday with Benevento taken a slender 1-0 lead into the encounter.

And the Ghanaian, who scored the only goal of the match during the first leg, is boisterous mood ahead of the crucial tie.

“It will not be a problem to play away at Perugia in the presence of their fans. We are phenomenal and we have demonstrated that we can win every where. We can find a warm environment in Umbria, we are not afraid,” he is quoted by Sanniosports

“I dedicated my goal in the first leg to my mum because before the game he called and told me that I will score. I am looking forward to a great game today,”

The 24-year-old midfielder has scored six goals in 39 appearances for the promotion-chasing side this season.

The winner of the tie will face-off with the winner of the Carpi-Frosinone game in the final game of the promotion playoff.

