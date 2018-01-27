Benjamin Tetteh intimates his delight after winning best player in Czech Republic

Former Dreams FC striker Benjamin Tetteh has expressed his delight after emerging as the winner of the best player accolade in Czech Republic.

Tetteh, who joined Bohemians 1905 at the start of the Czech league season from Belgian giants Standard Liege, has scored two and provided two in a mid-season tournament.

“I feel elated with the performance. I scored twice and assisted twice,” the 20-year-old told Ghanasportsonline.com.

The lanky hitman is yet to register a league goal in 9 games this season for Bohemians but has a goal league during his spell at Slovacko.

