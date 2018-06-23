Benjamin Tetteh opens goal scoring account for AC Sparta Prague in pre-season friendly loss against Trencin FK

Former Ghana youth forward Benjamin Tetteh scored his debut goal for AC Sparta Prague in their 2-1 loss against Trencin in a pre-season friendly encounter on Saturday afternoon.

The Czech giants were hoping to start their pre-season games with a win after a week long physical work out.

However, they were dealt a big blow after Dutch midfielder Desley Ubbink handed the Slovakian side the advantage on the 10th minute mark with a super strike.

Trencin's lead did not last as Sparta Prague's newly signed Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh drew level with a fine header in the 22nd minute.

The Slovaks won the match in the 77th minute courtesy Bosnian midfielder Hamza Catakovic.

Tetteh lasted full throttle of the game.

The lanky forward joined AC Sparta Prague on loan last week from Belgian giants Standard Liege.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Czech top flight side Bohemians 1905 but failed to glitter due to injury problems, having netted 2 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.