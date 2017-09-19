Benjamin Tetteh scores as Bohemians 1905 exit Czech Cup

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh came off the bench to score for Bohemians 1905 in their Czech Mol Cup round of 16 defeat to Vlasim on Tuesday evening.

Tetteh, who has struggled with injuries since his summer transfer switch to Bohemians 1905, came off the bench against the second tier side in the knockout competition to his first goal of the campaign.

Bohemians went ahead just three minutes into the game through Siim Luts before Vlasim equalized in the 62nd minute via Jan Vodhandel.

As the match looked to be stern for the hosts, coach Martin Hasek introduced the towering Ghanaian forward in the 78 minutes in place of Dominik Masek.

In the extra time, Vlasim got their noses in-front courtesy Vojtech Hadascok in the 103rd minute but Tetteh rose highest at the far end of the post to head home the equalizer for Bohemians in the 104th minute to send the match to penalties.

Bohemians went on to lose the shoot-outs 3-2.

