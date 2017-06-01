Bereaved Medeama star Samuel Adade observes one-week of father's demise

Medeama have joined deputy captain Samuel Adade to observe the one-week passing of his late father.

John Kwabena Ackonnor passed away on Tuesday after battling a short illness.

He was 81.

The one week observation took place at Mamponteng in the Ashanti region on Thursday.

Hardworking Medeama Chief Executive James Essilfie was in attendance.

He will be buried on Thursday June 22 at his home-town of Senya Beraku in the Central region.

Adade has spent the past four seasons in Tarkwa where he has excelled heavily.

The experienced right -back has an incredible work ethics which has seen him emerge the vice -captain of the two -time FA Cup winners.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)