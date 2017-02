Berekum Chelsea have re-engaged Steve Pollack as technical director, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The Englishman arrived last week for a third stint with the 2011 Premier League champions.

The 56-year-old will work with head coach Stephen Randolf Armah.

Pollack was at the Tema Sports Stadium to watch the Blues suffer an opening day 2-1 defeat to Tema Youth.