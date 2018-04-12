Berekum Chelsea boss Nana Kwame Nketia laments three-match home ban; insists they will appeal the decision

Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea Nana Kwame Nketia has bemoaned the three-match home ban handed to them by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association, says they will appeal the decision.

Berekum Chelsea have been handed a three-match home ban after assaulting referee Yakubu Liman Nuhu during their 1-1 drawgame with Dreams FC in Week 2 of the Ghana Premier League at the Golden City Park.

In the wake of the match, reports went widespread that referee Nuhu Liman was manhandled by the Blues supporters before he was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious in the process of the attack.

This incident has warranted the attention of the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association, thus handing the Berekum based team three matches ban from their home grounds [Golden City Park], which indicates that, Chelsea will play home away from home against Bechem United in the week 7 of the Ghana Premier League.

However, during an interview with Happy FM, Nana Kwame Nketia insisted that they will appeal the decision.

“We will go for Appeal regarding the banned on three of our home matches,” Nketia stated on Happy FM.

“If Nuhu Liman claimed he was beaten up by Berekum Chelsea fans to a point where he fainted and got hospitalized, where did he get the strength to officiate in today’s match?”

“The stuffs he claimed was missing due to the beating are the same stuffs he is wearing, I’m talking about the slippers and wrist watch.”

