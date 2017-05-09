Berekum Chelsea chief Nana Kwame gives his blessing to Pollack ahead of Kotoko switch

Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea, Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah has given his blessing to Steve Pollack following his decision to join Asante Kotoko.

The beleaguered Porcupine Warriors are reported to have swooped for the English gaffer to help extricate the club from its current predicaments.

According to reports, Pollack who was serving as the technical for Berekum Chelsea FC will be assisted by interim coach of the club Frimpong Manso.

Speaking to Happy FM's Wamputu Sports, Nana Kwame said, "Both parties are almost through with negotiations and he's made us aware hence I've given him my blessing."

There are suggestions in the media that, Asante Kotoko will have to pay Chelsea settlement agreement before Pollack can complete the much anticipated switch.

Nevertheless, Nana Kwame said, "We don't have any payment settlement with Pollack because before he took up the job, we signed an MOU, so there is nothing like settlement before he joins Kotoko."

Kotoko have gone on a seven-game winless streak and are looking for a prompt revival with the acquisition of the former King Faisal and Berekum Chelsea gaffer.

