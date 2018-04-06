Berekum Chelsea chief Oduro Sarfo grates Winfred Osei and Kojo Yankah over George Afriyie attacks

Berekum Chelsea General Manager Oduro Sarfo has hit back at Ghana Football Association Executive Committee duo Winfred Osei and Kojo Yankah for questioning the timing George Afriyie's declaration to contest the Ghana FA presidency.

Osei, president of Tema Youth Football Club, and Yankah- the Western Region FA chairman ripped into Afriyie for announcing his decision at his birthday party last month.

Afriyie-currently the Ghana FA vice president, has split heads since going public.

''I don't know which statute, general regulation or FIFA regulation compels one to seek the approval of his boss before one can contest an election,'' Sarfo said.

''Or before declaring your intention to contest, you have to see your boss before you that.

''I don't know if he [ George Afriyie] has breached any of such statutes. If he has, then the best thing is to drag him to the Discplinary Committee

''If not those two people [ Kojo Yankah and Winfred Osei Parma] have no power, authority to say what they said.''

