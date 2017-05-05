Berekum Chelsea confirm Asante Kotoko’s efforts to sign striker Saddick Adams

Public Relations Officer of Berekum Chelsea Isaac Amponsah has confirmed to Citi-Sports that they have received an offer from Kumasi Asante Kotoko for striker Sadiq Adams.

Kotoko have struggled for goals this season, only managing nine in their thirteen games played, and this has been a major contributing factor to their current poor run of form.

Isaac Amponsah revealed that the club is currently in talks with Kotoko and other clubs over the possible transfer of the former Starlets player.

“We are expecting him [Adams] back in the country from Cyprus within this week. Two clubs have shown interest in him as we speak, that is, Kotoko and Aduana Stars. Talks are currently still ongoing between the two clubs,” he told Accra based Citi fm

The Porcupine Warriors have endured a very difficult first round campaign and will be seeking to boost their squad quality to ensure a strong comeback in the second round.

By Daniel Koranteng

