Berekum Chelsea finalize signing of right back Emmanuel Acquah
Berekum Chelsea have concluded the acquisition of right back Emmanuel Acquah from Bolga All Stars on a two-year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.
Acquah concluded negotiations with the Blues on the weekend after reaching an agreement.
He put pen to paper on Monday morning after passing a medical.
The former Liberty Professionals and Aduana Stars defender was one of the brightest spots in the Bolga All Stars team that got relegated last season.
He had a fascinating campaign managing to feature 13 times and made an assist .
By Nuhu Adams