Berekum Chelsea sign midfielder Kwadwo Opoku from King Faisal

Berekum Chelsea have completed the signing of former King Faisal midfielder Kwadwo Opoku on a three-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Opoku joined the Blues on a free transfer after parting ways with the Kumasi based side at the end of the 2016/2017 season.

He spent two seasons at the second tier outfit.

The former Norchip FC and Wassaman United midfielder had a remarkable campaign with King Faisal Babes in the Division One Zone Two league last season.

By Nuhu Adams

