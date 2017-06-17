Berekum Chelsea Stephen Sarfo reckons competition in Black Stars B team
Berekum Chelsea forward Stephen Sarfo has reckoned the competition in the Black Stars B but he is determined to cement a place in the team.
“Every player invited to the team is good, and I must say there is competition, from goalkeeping, defenders, midfielders and attackers, there is competition,” he told Ghanasportsonline.com
“So for me I know I have to do well and work hard so I can stay in the team, every player wants to stay in the team because is a big honour to represent your country at international level."
Sarfo has scored 6 goals for Berekum Chelsea in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.
Head Coach Kwesi Appiah have released the players today to join their respective Club’s ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup matches.