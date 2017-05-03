Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo- I deserve to win NASCO Player of the Month

Berekum Chelsea forward Stephen Sarfo believes he deserves to land the NASCO Ghana Premier League Player of the Month Award for April.

The Premier League Board (PLB) has named a three-man shortlist for the maiden NASCO best player for the month.

Stephen Sarfo together with Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah and WAFA's Daniel Lomotey will compete for the individual prize award.

''I'll be very much shock if I fail to win the award. I clearly deserve to win it if my contributions to my club are anything to go by as compare to my competitors,” Sarfo said as quoted by Kickgh.com

''I've scored five goals in the month of April and I've also made three assists, not forgetting the three Man of the Match awards I've won for my side too so far in the ongoing league season.''

''I believe if you take a critical look at these feats couple with my performances, I think none of the shortlisted players deserve to clinch the award aside me.''

''Remember I’m making my debut league season with Berekum Chelsea and for me to be able to start well in the top-flight is something I think not a mean achievement on my part.'' Sarfo stated.

Sarfo scored four goals in five games in the month of April for the Blues in the Ghana Premier League.

