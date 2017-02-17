Berekum Chelsea technical chief Steve Pollack predicts Kotoko defeat on Sunday

Newly-appointment Berekum Chelsea technical director Steve Pollack says he will hatch a game plan that will bring victory against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Englishman was in the stands when the former champions lost 2-1 to Tema Youth last Sunday in Tema.

Pollack says his side will come good against the Porcupine Warriors at the Golden City Park

''I watched the opening game against Tema Youth from the stands but I have learnt a lot from the team,'' he told Sunyani-based radio station Space FM.

“Kotoko is a big club but I will be opting for a new tactics to win my first game of the season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)