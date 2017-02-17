Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Berekum Chelsea technical chief Steve Pollack predicts Kotoko defeat on Sunday

Published on: 17 February 2017
Steve Pollack

Newly-appointment Berekum Chelsea technical director Steve Pollack says he will hatch a game plan that will bring victory against Asante Kotoko on Sunday. 

The Englishman was in the stands when the former champions lost 2-1 to Tema Youth last Sunday in Tema.

Pollack says his side will come good against the Porcupine Warriors at the Golden City Park

''I watched the opening game against Tema Youth from the stands but I have learnt a lot from the team,'' he told Sunyani-based radio station Space FM.

“Kotoko is a big club but I will be opting for a new tactics to win my first game of the season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations