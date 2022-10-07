Berekum Chelsea’s Ennin Christopher wins first coach of the month for the season

Berekum Chelsea gaffer Ennin Christopher has picked up the first coach of the month award of the season after being adjudged the best coach for September.

Christopher’s win comes as little surprise given Betkeucurrently occupy the summit of the suspended Ghana Premier League.

He beat Great Olympics’ Yaw Preko and Paa Kwesi Fabin of Aduana Stars, both coaches unbeaten, to the top prize.

🥁 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗗𝗨𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗚 Nasco Coach Of The Month for September, @BerekumChelseaF head coach 𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣𝗛𝗘𝗥 👏🏾#betPawaGPL pic.twitter.com/1gdPTagh38 — 🇬🇭 betPawa Premier League (@GhanaLeague) October 7, 2022

The Blues started the season with a 2-0 home win over King Faisal, drew with Samartex before beating Medeama.

The league is suspended due to a court injunction by AshantiGold, but there are high hopes that it will resume before the end of the month.

Christopher will hope his side continue their fine form when the league resumes.