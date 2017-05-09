Berekum Cheslea coach Steve Pollack does not think Aduana Stars can win Ghana Premier League

Berekum Chelsea technical director Steve Pollack does not think Aduana Stars can win the 2017 Ghana Premier League.

Nonetheless, the Englishman says they are a strong.

Pollack made the revelation after his side lost 1-0 on Sunday at Dormaa in a regional derby.

Striker Tanko Mohammed got the only goal of the match in the 15th minute, after he powered home a lose ball at close range in the penalty area.

A Ghana News Agency publication said Pollack was was skeptical Aduana Stars are good enough for the title.

Aduana Stars are now tied on points with leaders WAFA SC ahead of the final

''I watched DVD videos of Aduana Stars, this is what helped me to introduce some tactical changes during the game. But we lost glorious opportunities,'' he added.

