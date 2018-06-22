Bernard Kumordzi begins pre-season training with Kortrijk after injury recovery

Ghana midfielder Bernard Yao Kumordzi has commenced pre-season training with Belgian side KV Kortrijk after recovering from a muscle tear injury.

The 33-year-old picked a thigh injury during the side's 3-0 defeat at Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Pro League Europa League playoffs.

The former Dijon enforcer hit the gym last month to begin his recovery before he was confirmed fit to join his team-mates in their pre-season training camp.

The Guys who commenced their pre-season training a fortnight released names of players who have joined the camp as they sharpen the rough edges ahead of next season's Belgian league.

Check the list below:

Goalkeepers: Thomas Kaminski, Sebastien Bruzzese and newcomer Jarno De Smet, defenders Youcef Attal, Bennard Kumordzi, Gary Kagelmacher and Kristof D'Haene, midfielder Larry Azouni, Christophe Lepoint, Hannes Van Der Bruggen, Jovan Stojanovic, Elohim Rolland, Medjon Hoxha, Tyron Ivanof and strikers Idir Ouali and Teddy Chevalier. They were supplemented with that tester and youth products Seppe Gantois and Jarne Jodts. Anthony Van Loo, who is undergoing heart surgery next week, was present, but stayed inside.

On Saturday, the club will play its first training match against second-tier side Bissegem.

Kumordzi scored one goal in 27 league appearances in the Belgian Jupiler League last term and will be expected to keep up with the same level of performance when the league starts.