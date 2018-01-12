Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Bernard Mensah joins English lower-tier side Bristol Rovers

Published on: 12 January 2018
Bernard Mensah

Ghanaian winger Bernard Ayitey Mensah has completed a switch to English League One side Bristol Rovers in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Mensah, who joined Aldershot Town from Watford in June 2016, made 64 appearances for The Shots and scored 17 goals.

The 23-year-old had previously made two first-team appearances for The Hornets and, from 2013 to 2015, enjoyed spells on loan at Braintree Town, twice, and Barnet, working with Gary Waddock as The Bees won the Conference Premier title.

In total, Mensah played 33 games for Braintree Town and Barnet, scoring five goals.

Mensah is eligible to play for Ghana or England but has yet to represent either country at any level.

In 2011, Mensah trained with the Ghana squad ahead of their friendly against Nigeria at Vicarage Road. However, he was not called up by Ghana and was asked to join the squad for training due to their depleted squad.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

