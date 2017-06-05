Bernard Morrison moves closer to leaving Orlando Pirates after a disappointing season

Orlando Pirates' Ghanaian right winger Bernard Morrison is reportedly on the verge of leaving the Mayfair club after a disappointing first season, having made just three starts for the Buccaneers.

Some of the supporters believe the 24-year-old is a good player, and suggested that he should join another PSL team.

"It would be great to see him at CT City, such a good talent shouldn't be wasted." – Mr_Down

"Morrison is a good player, let him join one of the PSL clubs." – kzorog

"But it's unfair, they didn't give this guy a chance."

