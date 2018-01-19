Bernard Morrison set to join Turkish side Antalyaspor

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison has emerged as a transfer target for Turkish topflight side Antalyaspor, according to reports in South Africa.

Morrison has failed to live up to expectations in the PSL after joining the Sea Robbers on a three-year deal in August 2016 from Congolese giants AS Vita.

And KickOff.com have reported that the 24-year-old enforcer could join Turkey SuperLig outfit Antalyaspor in the ongoing transfer window.

The reports claim Morrison is due to leave the country soon with a view to finalising a move.

"There are a few things that need to be tied up before he jets off to Turkey," says the informant.

"If things goes well, he will leave next week."

