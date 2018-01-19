Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Bernard Morrison set to join Turkish side Antalyaspor

Published on: 19 January 2018
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 29: Bernard Morrison during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison has emerged as a transfer target for Turkish topflight side Antalyaspor, according to reports in South Africa.

Morrison has failed to live up to expectations in the PSL after joining the Sea Robbers on a three-year deal in August 2016 from Congolese giants AS Vita.

And KickOff.com have reported that the 24-year-old enforcer could join Turkey SuperLig outfit Antalyaspor in the ongoing transfer window.

The reports claim Morrison is due to leave the country soon with a view to finalising a move.

"There are a few things that need to be tied up before he jets off to Turkey," says the informant.

"If things goes well, he will leave next week."

